Anwar El Ghazi has joined Everton on loan from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the rest of the season, the Merseyside club said Thursday.

The 26-year-old Dutch winger is the third player to arrive at Goodison Park during the ongoing transfer window after full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson signed full-time deals.

“I’m really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started,” El Ghazi told evertontv.

