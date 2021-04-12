Aston Villa winger Trezeguet requires knee surgery after suffering an injury at the weekend, the Premier League club said Monday

The Egypt attacker was forced off late in Saturday’s defeat at Liverpool and a Villa statement said: “Trezeguet will now have an operation before starting his rehabilitation.

“Everyone at Aston Villa wishes Trez a full and speedy recovery.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta