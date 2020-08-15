Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales clinched pole for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Vinales, who sits second in the overall standings ahead of Sunday’s fourth race of the campaign, clocked one minute, 23.450 seconds to finish 0.068sec ahead of Ducati-Pramac’s Jack Miller.

Yamaha-SRT’s championship leader Fabio Quartararo was also less than a second back in third.

