Fantastic Ground: Deconstructing the Local is a solo art exhibition by Vince Caruana at Art e Gallery, Library Street, Victoria.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, highlights the artist’s strong temptation of re-ordering the appearance of the local landscape. Caruana attempts to minimalise local landscapes to its constituent parts in order to rediscover its fantastic ground.

Eliminating the modern uglification, which has dominated our islands over the past decades, these landscapes seek to represent order, simplicity and harmony. Caruana is best known for the overlaying of geometric planes and the prominence of colour in his contemporary works. The artist’s fascination with creating light adds another dimension to his works.

Caruana had several solo shows, participated in major international collectives ,and is the recipient of distinct awards. His works can be found in various public, private and corporate collections in Malta and abroad.

The exhibition runs until June 25, Monday to Sunday, between 9.30am and 12.15pm.