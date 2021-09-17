Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello, the son of celebrated architect Vincenzo, recently opened an exhibition at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria to mark the 130th anniversary of his father’s birth.

Vincenzo Bonello: 130th Anniversary shows the church designs of Kerċem, Mġarr, Nadur, Qala and Xewkija.

A section of the exhibition is dedicated to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, including designs of the baldachin, chair, crown, font, gate, monstrance, pulpit and stool. Some of the designs were lent to the exhibition by the sanctuary’s rector, Fr Gerard Buhagiar.

The temporary display also feature a bust and portrait of Vincenzo, an art expert by profession, a critic and historian and correspondence by painter Robert Caruana Dingli, with whom Vincenzo corresponded profusely when Caruana Dingli moved to Gozo in 1921 to execute some church commissions.Further information about Vincenzo’s relationship with Gozo are included in Il-Ħaġar GEMS No. 13.

Vincenzo Bonello: 130th Anniversary will run until September 28 from 9am to 5pm every day, including weekends. Entrance is free.