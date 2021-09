The Vincenzo Bonello exhibition at Il-Hagar museum in Victoria has been extended.

The exhibition marks the 130th anniversary of Bonello’s birth (1891-1969) and features a number of designs for Gozitan churches, including Ta’ Pinu and Mġarr and the parishes at Kerċem, Qala and Xewkija.

The exhibition is open up to October 12, from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.