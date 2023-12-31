Art-lovers in Malta have long known that Vincenzo Bonello (1891-1969) was a leading figure in setting up the first Fine Arts section in the national museum in the 1920s.

The front cover of the book Vincenzo Bonello: His Legacy in Heritage, edited by Theresa Vella and published by Kite Group.

The latest book from Kite Group, Vincenzo Bonello: His Legacy in Heritage, extends his legacy well beyond the field of art to encompass Malta’s history of architecture, museology, literature, education, conservation and cultural identity.

His multi-faceted legacy is discussed in a series of essays by established authors, most of whom have played their part as Bonello’s successors, as curators, conservators, teachers and guardians of Malta’s heritage.

Christian Attard delves primarily into Bonello’s role in the setting up of the School of Art in 1926. Suzannah Depasquale sheds light on how Bonello made the architectural heritage of Malta a topical subject in the early decades of the 20th century and in the post-war years, as well as his contribution to the drafting of the Antiquities Act of 1925.

Prof. Joseph Brincat focuses on a series of articles written by Bonello, and discusses his stance in the context of the Language Question.

Anthony Spagnol pays tri­bute to Bonello’s scientific approach to art conservation.

Design of façade, Kalkara Altar at Mellieħa Sanctuary, watercolour Sanctuary of Mellieħa

Theresa Vella, the editor of the book, shares insights on Bonello’s visionary work on setting up and curating the Fine Arts collection, while Daniel Cilia invites a closer appreciation of the works of art which he acquired for the National Museum during his years as curator from 1922 to 1937.

The enduring public respect that Vincenzo Bonello enjoyed is revealed in Sergio Grech’s essay on Archbishop Michael Gonzi and their shared life in art and religion, while Bonello’s architectural designs for churches are stylistically analysed by Conrad Thake.

Judge Giovanni Bonello, the son of Vincenzo Bonello, signing a copy of the book.

Vincenzo Bonello’s role in the protection of architectural heritage is given further exposure by Judge Giovanni Bonello, who recounts his father’s efforts to save Gozo’s Banca Giuratale, while Richard England gives a personal account of the convincing arguments made by Bonello for the approval of his designs for the parish church of Manikata.

Dominic Cutajar shares his memories of Bonello’s seminal exhibitions on Marian Art (1949), and Sacred Art (1960) as well as his role in the setting up of the Cathedral Museum and later, the Museum of St John’s.

The book includes a catalogue of the writings by Vincenzo Bonello, of which a few are re-printed, as well as an index. The Alfred Mizzi Foundation have part-sponsored this publication to honour the memory of Vincenzo Bonello.

Vincenzo Bonello: His Legacy in Heritage may be obtained from leading bookshops, as well as online via www.kitegroup.com.mt.