Vincenzo Potenza is ready to return to Floriana FC as first-team coach but will only accept the job if certain issues are resolved by the club’s top hierarchy, the Italian told The Times of Malta on Friday.

This week, it has been reported that Potenza could make a dramatic return to Floriana FC following the resignation of John Buttigieg.

The former Malta coach stepped down from his job on Thursday following the Greens 3-1 defeat to Sta Lucia in the FA Trophy.

