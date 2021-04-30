Vincenzo Potenza is unlikely to be reconfirmed as Floriana FC coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Italian coach had been at the helm of the Greens for the majority of the past two seasons but his contract expired at the end of 2020-21 campaign and it looks unlikely that he will be offered a new contract.

Potenza joined Floriana at the start of the 2019-20 season and led the Greens to the league title in his first year charge.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta