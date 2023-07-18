Jonas Vingegaard soared to a crushing triumph on stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, winning the 22.4km time trial by 1min 38sec from Tadej Pogacar, who was second.

Jumbo Visma rider Vingegaard attacked from start to finish with a win that extended his overall lead in the Tour de France to 1min 48sec over the Team UAE rider Pogacar.

“I’m hugely proud of what I achieved today,” the defending champion said.

The margin of the win was a surprise. Ahead of the start of the stage most riders tipped Pogacar to win.

“It’s today you win the Tour! Come on! Come on! Come on,” Vingegaard’s team shouted to him over their radio as times showed the Dane was crushing Pogacar along the way.

