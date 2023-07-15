Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard hailed his rivalry with Tadej Pogacar after surviving the Slovenian’s latest attack to cling on to the overall lead of the Tour de France on the Grand Colombier mountain on Friday.

Vingegaard finished just four seconds behind Pogacar after a sudden late attack that also earned the latter a four-second time bonus.

That left Dane Vingegaard with a wafer-thin 9sec overall advantage, after a stage won by Polish Ineos Grenadiers rider Michal Kwiatkowski on a breakaway.

At the end of the stage Vingegaard was all smiles, while his Slovenian rival was po-faced despite his latest gain.

Vingegaard explained his mood by referring to the record books.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com