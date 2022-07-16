Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard tracked Tadej Pogacar’s attack all the way to the Tour de France stage 14 finish line as the defending champion tried, but failed, to take time off his Danish rival.

Australian Michael Matthews won the stage, a sizzling 192km run from Saint-Etienne, after a see-saw struggle with Italian rider Alberto Bettiol up the final hill with the road temperature hitting 60C in the heatwave.

Earlier, Pogacar had tried an attack near the start of the stage before Vingegaard’s Jumbo team reeled the Slovenian UAE man.