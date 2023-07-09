Jonas Vingegaard held on to the Tour de France overall lead on the Puy de Dome volcano Sunday as Canada’s Michael Woods took a prestigious stage win for his Israel Premier-Tech team.

France’s Pierre Latour crossed 28 seconds behind Woods with Slovenian Matej Mohoric a further seven seconds adrift as the attention switched to the key fight between the favourites several minutes down the steep slopes.

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar launched an attack from 600m on the baking slopes but defending champion Vingegaard held his cool and followed the Slovenian over the summit finish line just seconds behind.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...