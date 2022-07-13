Jonas Vingegaard climbed into the Tour de France overall lead in a mountain stage for the ages Wednesday as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted and then cracked in the heat and the heights.

Dane Vingegaard, 25, finished 59sec ahead of Colombian climber Nairo Quintana as Frenchman Romain Bardet was third at 1min 10sec atop the Col du Granon, at 2,413m altitude

An exhausted Pogacar looked broken as he crossed the line seventh, 2min 51sec adrift at the summit of the 9.2 percent, 11.5km final climb in the southern Alps.