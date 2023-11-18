Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior will miss Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Argentina with an injury to his left thigh, national team officials said after he limped off against Colombia.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid star "underwent imaging exams that confirmed an injury to his posterior left thigh muscle," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Friday in a statement.

It said Vinicius, a key piece of Brazil's attacking arsenal, had been ruled out of next week's match against arch-rivals and 2022 World Cup champions Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.

Vinicius had earlier said the outlook was not good for him to be fit to face Argentina.

"Based on what the doctors have told me, it will be a bit difficult," he said after Brazil went down 2-1 in Barranquilla on Thursday.

