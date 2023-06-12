Vinotheque Bistro has announced its highly anticipated reopening, marking a triumphant return to the vibrant local culinary scene. With a talented kitchen brigade at the helm of an all-new menu, Vinotheque promises an unforgettable dining experience that blends traditional French and Mediterranean flavours with exquisite craftsmanship.

A carefully curated menu of culinary delights awaits, spanning a range of options including pastas, salads, risottos, seafood, grills, and more. Each meticulously crafted dish showcases the finest and freshest ingredients, promising diners an unforgettable gastronomic journey from the first course to the last.

Elevating this culinary adventure is a handpicked selection of exceptional wines, thoughtfully chosen to complement the flavours of every dish. From crisp whites to velvety reds, available by the bottle or by the glass, the wine list is a true reflection of Vinotheque's commitment to providing a well-rounded tasting experience.

The charming ambiance of Vinotheque Bistro has been designed to transport diners to the world of a Parisian bistro. From the bubbling fountain that emanates a soothing melody as diners eat to the warm glow of the ornate lantern at the heart of the dining room, the carefully curated décor is infused with warmth and inviting touches that create a space where guests can come to unwind and savour the company of cherished friends and loved ones. For those seeking an al fresco dining experience, the intimate outdoor terrace provides the perfect backdrop for a truly memorable meal under the radiant sun or the twinkling stars.

Vinotheque offers complimentary parking at the Marina Hotel St George’ Bay carpark for all guests, ensuring a hassle-free dining experience with each visit. The restaurant is open from Monday to Friday, from 6pm to 11pm, and on weekends from noon to 11pm. For reservations call 2370 2000.