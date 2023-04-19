The Old Motors Club will be holding a static show of vintage and classic cars at St George's Square (the Palace Square) in Valletta this Sunday.

On display will be a wide variety of vehicles, some dating back to before the second world war. Among them will be several MG cars, this year being the centenary of the marque.

The show will run between 9am and 2pm. Entrance is free.

A variety of cars will be paraded at the Valletta show.