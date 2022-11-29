The Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS) is again participating in the Gozo Ministry’s ‘Christmas in Gozo – Milied f’Għawdex’ initiative.

GPS vice president Anthony Grech has prepared a Yuletide assortment to be showcased on Level -1 at Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria.

Most of the items are vintage Christmas cards... Italian in the majority. Some are colourised photos or padded.

A century ago it was usual for greetings to be sent on cards since they did not need to be put in an envelope.

Interesting regulations resulted in the message being handwritten on the picture itself since only address and stamp were permitted on the other side.

As a concession, this non-illustrated side was later divided into two for a couple of sentences.

Some examples on display are little more than holy pictures, while others are non-rectangular since various innovatory developments were tried out.

A rare specimen may appear incorrectly displayed. In fact, it consists of a seemingly normal card produced with an additional sheet with suitable decorations which offered space for a full letter and then folded.

A local experiment does not seem to have been followed up.

A normal aerogramme (imported from England) was additionally printed with a reproduction of a Nativity which, unfortunately, needed a correction in the caption. This specimen is used with a 1969 stamp cancelled for the Christmas stamp exhibition.

Copies of various issues of the GPS quarterly can also be picked up.