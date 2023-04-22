The Maltese Federation of Antique Vehicles held this year’s edition of the Vintage Motors Festival in Għajnsielem, Nadur and Victoria. Taking part in the festival were around 130 vehicles, including motorcycles and military vehicles, from Malta and Gozo.

Vehicles displayed in Għajnsielem.

Members of the Old Motors Club, the Military Vehicles Club (Gozo), the Military Vehicles Collectors Club (Malta), and the American Auto Malta Club took part in the festival. The federation’s goals are to further the interests of classic vehicle enthusiasts in Malta and Gozo and to collectively lobby the authorities for favourable concessions.