I refer to the article ‘A scam on four wheels?’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, June 23). The article made interesting reading but some clarifications are needed.

The Federazzjoni Maltija Vetturi Antiki (FMVA) has lobbied hard since 1998 to introduce favourable concessions to enthusiasts of classic vehicles and the Vintage Vehicle Certification Scheme has been in place in one form or other since 2003. The concessions made it much easier to own classic vehicles and hundreds of such cars were either saved from the crusher or else imported from abroad.

Since then, a small but thriving industry has emerged and vehicles in need of restoration are restored here in Malta, providing both em­ployment and business generation.

However, just a few weeks before the 2013 elections, the age of qualifying vehicles was lowered from 35 to 30, without any provision for the applicant vehicle’s state, condition or originality. This meant a 30-year-old vehicle practically falling to bits could be certified as a classic because the regulations were so porous. Hundreds of vehicles managed to slip through the net, owned by people completely uninterested in classics who were simply after a cheap road licence.

This unfair and unsustainable situation was flagged by the FMVA and a set of guidelines was drawn up by its technical experts. The guidelines make complete sense to genuine classic enthusiasts, but are seen as overly-strict by those merely after a cheap road licence. The guidelines sorted out the wheat from the chaff, and from about 2015 onwards it became much tougher to certify a vehicle as a classic if you were not really interested in this hobby.

From about late 2018, classic vehicle owners started being summoned to change their plates from the normal white ones to the classic black ones with silver characters. This meant that those vehicles that had managed to wriggle through the lax regulations started showing up like sore thumbs.

Since then, hundreds have been reported and inspected by the Vintage Vehicles Verification Committee, and as the article stated, around 70 per cent of these vehicles do not qualify.

Far from being a “scam on four wheels”, the classic vehicles’ scheme is working well by helping bona fide enthusiasts while filtering out those not interested in this hobby.

On a positive note, the classic vehicle scene in Malta today is thriving and forms the basis of a healthy social scene. It has brought niche tourism to our country and has helped boost hotel occupancy in the shoulder months. It has helped film facilities and has gene­rated multiple spin-offs that have helped the economy thrive.