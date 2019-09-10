Producers of DOK and IGT wines in Malta and Gozo are organsing an open weekend during which the public is being invited to visit their wineries, as follows:

Delicata, The Winery on the Waterfront, Paola, will be open on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. There will be guided tours at 11am, noon, 2 and 3pm.

Marsovin Winery, Renfrew Street, Paola, will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. There will be guided tours every hour.

Maria Rosa Wine Estate, Sqaq il-Ħofra, Attard, will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

Meridiana Wine Estate, Ta’ Qali, will be open on Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Montekristo Winery, Ħal Farrug Road, l/o Siġġiewi, will be open on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Ta’ Betta Wines estates, Taż-Żiri off Triq Blat il-Qamar, Girgenti l/o Siġġiewi, will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm by appointment only (tel. 7977 4477).

Ta’ Mena Experience, Triq l-Industrija, Xewkija Industrial Estate, will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.