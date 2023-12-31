Creative agency TBWA\ANG has produced a special limited-edition vinyl in collaboration with Victim Support Malta (VSM).

The vinyl release aims to raise funds for VSM’s upcoming launch of services specifically tailored for children aged 13+ who have been affected by sexual assault and/or suicidality.

VSM is a non-governmental organisation that provides support, information and assistance to victims of crime. Established in 2006, it is dedicated to promoting the rights and well-being of victims, ensuring they have access to the necessary support services throughout their road to recovery.

Since its establishment, VSM has been providing a vital lifeline for individuals affected by crime, offering emotional support, practical assistance and guidance throughout the healing process. Recognising the urgent need to address the unique challenges faced by young victims, VSM is embarking on an ambitious mission to launch specialised services in 2024.

In support of this initiative, TBWA\ANG has produced a limited-edition vinyl, which will serve as a fundraising tool. The vinyl features a collection of songs from various local artists including Ira Losco ft. Matthew James Borg, Red Electric, Christian Arding, SterjoTipi, Claudia Faniello, Petra Zammit, The New Victorians ft. Lapes, Philip Vella and Maria Spiteri.

“Through this limited-edition vinyl release, we aim to bring together music enthusiasts, community members and philanthropists to contribute to a cause that will have a lasting impact on the lives of young victims,” TBWA\ANG said.

All proceeds from the sale of this limited-edition record will go directly to Victim Support Malta and will be instrumental in establishing and maintaining the specialised services for children affected by sexual assault and/or suicidality.

For more information about the limited-edition vinyl record and how to support Victim Support Malta’s expansion, please contact TBWA\ANG on info@tbwa-ang.com, call on 2131 0608 or message through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBWAANG. All Vinyls are being sold for a donation of €45 which will be paid directly to the NGO.