The verdict is in. Wine lovers in Malta have definitely taken a liking to Viognier (pronounced Vee-yoh-N’YAY).

This white wine grape variety is of course closely associated with the tiny French appellation AOC Château-Grillet, an enclave in Condrieu, where its single producer makes around 13,000 bottles of Viognier per year from about four hectares of vines.

In Malta, the entire land planted out to this fashionable grape is just as scarce. It amounts to an estimated surface area of barely 8 football fields, or less than seven hectares.

Viognier, a difficult-to-grow variety, arrived here in the late 1990s. By then the grape had already sprawled from its homeland, the south of France, to many other wine producing countries. Winemakers in the Languedoc-Roussillon and the New World especially have latched on to it.

Locally, there’s now a growing thirst for wines made from this newish cultivar that thrives in our soils.

Understandably, because Viognier, either vinified dry or as a sweet wine, can make a very seductive drink indeed.

Generally, it produces unwooded as well as oaked dry white wines that are similar in weight to Chardonnay but which thrill with that marked floral nose and an opulent lushness – at least the best examples do.

Viognier is best drunk young, but loftier labels often hit their peek after a couple of years of bottle age and they repay with honeyed flavours of dried-fruit and a silky mouthfeel.

The Delicata winery is a believer in the potential of Malta-grown Viognier and majors in an unoaked, dry mono-varietal in the premium Grand Vin de Hauteville D.O.K. Malta range.