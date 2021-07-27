Maria Cini, 23 years old, has been playing the violin for the past 15 years. She says that she has been singing her whole life.

Around10 years ago, when she was around 12 to 13 years old, she got chosen to play at an anti-bullying concert organised by Ira Losco.

That is when she realised that she loved music.

She used to co-present a Maltese TV programme called Arani Issa for six years, after which she decided to pursue music as a part-time job as a performer.

She also had the opportunity to be part of a number of orchestras in Malta, such as the Malta Youth Orchestra and the Malta Concert Orchestra.

“Last year, during COVID, we organised a street party in my street during which I played.

"This went viral and people wanted me to visit their street and play for them, which honestly was a truly incredible experience. Having said that, after seeing such a great response, I decided to apply for Malta's Got Talent which was yet another amazing experience that helped me in my career,” Cini remarks.

Maria Cini on stage.

She continues: “Releasing a song was always on my to-do list and always wanted to incorporate my singing and playing together.

"I have a wonderful team that as soon as I shared my dream, ideas, and concept, helped it come to life. Eight months of hard work, dedication, and sacrifices brought me to this day where I get to share this project with everyone.

“Not Enough talks about how we sometimes feel inappreciable in a relationship and we allow certain behaviour that we do not necessarily approve of, but still, tolerate."

She concludes: "Nowadays, people pretend they know love, when in fact they have never experienced it. In the end, there is nothing better than speaking up and expressing your feelings, refusing to be treated as a backup plan, and knowing your worth.”

On Wednesday, July 28, Cini is releasing her first-ever original song on Spotify and on radios. The music video will be released on Friday, July 30, on her YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Bb1XX_tBGMy0J2HTmoBbQ.