Ex-Fiorentina defender Manuel Pasqual will be among the guests of honour as a delegation from Florence will visit the Viola Club Malta to celebrate its 55th year anniversary.

A former Fiorentina captain, Pasqual played more than 300 games for the Viola and played under the guidance Cesare Prandelli and Vincenzo Montella.

He was part of the 2009/2010 side that beat Liverpool in the Champions League group stages, winning both at the Artemio Franchi and at Anfield.

