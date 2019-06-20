A marital row that turned violent landed an elderly man in custody on Friday after he pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring his wife with a kitchen knife the day before.

The 72-year-old Marsa resident was arraigned under arrest and charged with slightly injuring the woman, causing her to fear violence, insulting and threatening her.

The man pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, remanded him in custody.

He was further charged with carrying a knife without the necessary police licence as well as breaching the peace.

Prosecuting inspector Matthew Galea explained that the incident had taken place at around 8pm inside the couple’s Marsa home on Thursday evening.

In view of the fact that the man had nowhere else to live except with his wife, no request for bail was made at the arraignment.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was defence counsel.