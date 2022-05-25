Violent clashes broke out in Tirana on Tuesday night ahead of the Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord, as Dutch fans attacked a local man and injured 10 police officers, authorities said.

Eight Feyenoord fans were arrested for battering an Albanian man with a chair when he showed his support for the Roma team, and he had to be taken to hospital, police said in a statement.

A group of around 200 Feyenoord fans also clashed with police while trying to reach the area where Roma fans were located.

Supporters of the Italian club also attacked authorities with sticks and stones.

