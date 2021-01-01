A night of New Year’s Eve revelry took a violent turn when two men got into a fight that was caught on camera.

Footage of the outburst, seen by Times of Malta, shows two men assaulting each other on Valletta’s Old Theatre Street as onlookers try to get out of their way.

The fight was caught on video.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place at 1.20am on Friday.

A 22-year-old man and 51-year-old man, both from Floriana, were arrested over the incident and are being questioned.

The 51-year-old was taken to Mater Dei for treatment after sustaining minor injuries in the fight.

In the footage, the two can be seen dragging each other to the ground and at one point using an outdoor gas heater as a makeshift weapon.

It is not yet known what triggered the argument.

Earlier on Friday, Times of Malta reported on a separate brawl that took place in Paceville in the early hours of New Year's Day morning among some 50 people.