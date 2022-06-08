The string duo Des Equilibres Ensemble will interpret works by Maurice Ravel, Zoltán Kodály and Reinhold Glière at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on Sunday, June 12.

Made up of duo Agnès Pyka (violin) and Guillaume Martigné (cello), the ensemble has been enchanting audiences around the world since its foundation in 2006.

On Sunday, the performance will start with Ravel’s delicate Sonata for Violin and Cello (1920), which was dedicated to Claude Debussy, followed by Kodály’s folklore-inspired Duo for Violin and Cello, Opus 7 (1914) which, along with Ravel’s sonata, is one of the rare scores that bring these two instruments together.

Finally, the ensemble will focus on Glière’s Duos for Violin and Cello, Opus 39 (1909), made up eight short duets that are highly representative of the post-romantic style.

The event is organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa with the support of the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée.

The concert starts at 7pm. Bookings are being accepted via info@dinlarthelwa.org and are against donations of €10 or more, dedicated to the restoration of the church. Alternatively, tickets are available at the church until Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm and before the performance.