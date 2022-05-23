Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta will once again host the popular weekly lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Pianist Sofia Narmania and violinist Matthew Zammit will perform in this concert. The programme includes Beethoven’s Spring Sonata No. 5 in F major, Violin Sonata in F major by J. Mendelssohn and Encore by Frtiz Kreisler Liebesfreud.

Zammit’s musical journey commenced at the tender age of five, being instructed in both preliminary musical theory and the piano. His violin training started at the Malta School of Music when he was eight years old. When he was 10 years old, he transitioned to private lessons under the tutelage of Antoine Frendo and has been under his wing for the past eight years.

Zammit then joined the Malta Youth Orchestra (MYO) and has been part of this organisation for the past five years, taking part in numerous concerts with notable conductors such as Peter Stark and Robert Hodge. During this tenure at the MYO, he was chosen for many significant initiatives, the most prominent of which was being selected to take part with the 2018 Side by Side concert with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with Maestro Daniele Gatti.

Zammit took part in numerous masterclasses featuring such violinists as Mauro Tortorelli, Sergei Symbatyan, Sventha Dannenberg and Karen Shakhgaldyan. He has achieved an ARSM diploma in violin and is currently studying in the newly formed Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Academy under the tutelage of Sonia Larson, a visiting tutor from the United States.

Pianist Sofia Narmania showed interest in music from an early childhood and started giving her first concerts when she was seven years old. She was invited to continue her music education in Moscow Pre-Conservatory college.

During her years of education, Sofia appeared on the concert stage as a soloist with many orchestras and gave several recitals in the main halls of Moscow and in other cities of Russian Federation. As a soloist she performed the concertos of J. S. Bach, W. A. Mozart, L. Beethoven, F. Liszt, C. Franck, S. Rachmaninov, P. Tchaikovsky, D. Shostakovich.

The church of Our Lady of Victory, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi, was built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565. It has been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, voluntary National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audio visual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Violin and Piano Concert will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on Tuesday, May 24, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952.