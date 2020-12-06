Virtu Ferries donated a second trailer, packed with essential food items, to Caritas for distribution to families in need in time for Christmas. The 40-foot trailer arrived at the Virtu Sea Passenger Terminal on the company’s vessel, St John Paul II, on Wednesday morning.

Virtu Ferries wishes all the volunteers at Caritas a peaceful and joyous Christmas and once again expresses sincere thanks to the frontliners at the Ministry and Department of Health for their selfless dedication to control the current pandemic.