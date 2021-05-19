The standard cost of a return fare between Valletta and Gozo with Virtu Ferries will cost €12 for adults, €6 for children, the company announced on Tuesday.

With a Tallinja card, the cost will go down to €11 for adults and €5.50 for children.

The cost for Gozo residents will be €5 for adults, €3 for children and for Gozo residents with a Tallinja card the return trip will cost €4.60 for adults, €2.70 for children.

In all cases, infants will travel for free.

Trips will be on the company’s vessels San Franġisk and San Pawl, which used to operate on the Malta – Sicily route. They recently returned to Malta from the company’s international route between Venice and Adriatic ports.

Vessels will travel between a fast ferry terminal in Valletta and Mġarr, Gozo.

The vessels have a cruising speed of 35 knots (65 kilometres per hour), well within the 45-minute requirement for the crossing, Virtu said.

The Virtu Ferries ferry service, which will begin on June 1, is one of two new fast ferry services that will begin operating next month, along with a rival service operated by Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd.

Virtu announced its intention to start a service across the Gozo channel in March after the government issued an open call for operators interested in running a service between the Grand Harbour, Valletta and the Mġarr Harbour, Gozo.

Under the Transport Malta plan, the trip should last no longer than 45 minutes and will be provided only for passengers.