Virtu Ferries is cancelling its trips from Malta to Sicily on Saturday due to ‘unfavourable sea conditions’.

The ferry company posted on its Facebook page that to make up for the cancellations, extra trips to Pozzallo will be made on Sunday.

The updated schedule of voyages on Sunday is as follows:

6.30am: Departure Malta, arrival Pozzallo 8.15am (scheduled). At 8.30am, coach transfers will be organised from Catania to Pozzallo.

11am: Departure Pozzallo, arrival Malta 12.45pm (extra).

2pm: Departure Malta, arrival Pozzallo 3.45pm (extra). On arrival, Pozzallo Port coach transfers will be organised to Catania Port (extra).

7.30pm: Departure Pozzallo, arrival Malta 9.15pm (scheduled).

According to the seven-day weather forecast at Malta International Airport, Saturday is expected to bring isolated showers with force-8 north-westerly winds.