Virtu Ferries has announced a robust schedule and special fares for Easter and summer 2022.

The company will be operating two vessels, M/V Saint John Paul II and M/V Jean de la Valette, on the Malta-Sicily route in Easter and summer 2022. The scheduled service will feature multiple departures at convenient times for family travel.

During the Easter holiday period, from April 9 to 24, the passenger fare for a day return trip is €39, increasing to €49 for a return trip of more than one day. The fare for a return trip for vehicles is €79 and €59 for motorbikes.

The summer schedule, from May 1 to September 30, features daily double trips with super-convenient timings, fine-tuned from feedback from travelling families. Summer fares for passenger start from €54 for a day return, vehicle return fare is €89 and motorbikes €60. M/V Jean de la Valette is currently undergoing a €8 million engine refit by renowned German engine manufactures MTU and will rejoin the Virtu fleet on December 1 in time for the Christmas season.

Virtu Ferries popular Travel Made Simple policy remains in force − on the spot refunds, no questions asked, no gimmicks, personal attention and travel flexibility.