The Onorificienza di Cavaliere of the Ordine della Stella d’Italia was conferred on Henri Saliba, managing director of Virtu Ferries, by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in appreciation for his contribution to Maltese-Italian cooperation.

The presentation was made by the Italian Ambassador to Malta, Fabrizio Romano, on July 29.

“The Embassy collaborates with Virtu Ferries regularly and has on all occasions been able to count on the essential support of Henri Saliba,” Romano said.

“Thanks to the important positions held within Virtu Ferries, Henri Saliba has established and maintained an excellent working relationship, on behalf of the Maltese shipping company, with the Embassy and with the Italian Military Mission in Malta.”

The shareholders, directors and staff of Virtu Ferries congratulated Saliba on this prestigious award.