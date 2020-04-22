Virtu Ferries has donated a 40-foot trailer of essential food items to anti-poverty charity Caritas, for distribution to those in need.

The food items were loaded onto the trailer in Ragusa, Sicily on Tuesday and arrived in Mata on board the company’s Saint John Paul II catamaran later.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday it was offering free passage between Malta and Sicily to any organisation wishing to donate essential goods to charitable institutions in Malta and Sicily.

Anyone wishing to take up this offer should contact Virtu on 2206 9022 or email the company at Corona-info@virtuferries.com .

Virtu Ferries thanked health workers on the frontline of the pandemic and the Health Ministry and Department.