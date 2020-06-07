Virtu Ferries is currently providing training to members of the company’s on board and terminal staff, to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus once it restarts operations to and from Sicily on July 1.

The company has put in place a rigorous social distancing protocol that sees its vessels’ passenger carrying capacity drastically reduced. The company said that although the Saint John Paul II has 1,100 seats, including 110 open-air seats on both the main deck and the bridge deck, social distancing will be maintained throughout the 90-minute voyage, with only passengers from the same household allowed to occupy adjacent seats.

Social distancing will also enforced during embarkation and disembarkation; with the use of the terminal strictly limited to passengers and members of Virtu staff. As an added precaution, senior citizens and persons classified as vulnerable will be asked to inform the purser or a member of the cabin crew in order to be provided with appropriate seating arrangements.