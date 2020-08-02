Virtu has full faith in the recovery of Malta’s post-COVID economy.

The company will be deploying the M/V Jean De La Valette on the Malta-Sicily route between Valletta, Augusta and Catania in the first quarter of 2021. The vessel will join the M/V Saint John Paul II which will continue to service the ports of Valletta and Pozzallo. This additional scheduled service is in response to the requirements of Maltese and Sicilian importers and exporters.

A dual high-speed service will prove to be a catalyst for bringing trade and tourism between Malta and Sicily back to pre-COVID-19 levels and beyond.

With a capacity of 800 passengers and a garage for 156 vehicles or 60 vehicles and 20 trailers, the Jean De La Valette will be the second largest high-speed RoPax deployed in the Mediterranean, second only to Virtu’s flagship the M/V St John Paul II.

The Jean De La Valette is currently chartered to the government of Trinidad and Tobago serving as a ‘bridge’ between the sister islands.

Virtu Ferries operated throughout the pandemic lockdown, bringing essential goods to the island and will continue to do so with full observance of all health requirements, including social distancing during the entire voyage, embarkation and disembarkation.

The company is thankful to the Maltese and Italian authorities for their cooperation and trust.