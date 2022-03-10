VisitMalta on Thursday launched Marija, a virtual citizen at a conference organised by the Tourism Ministry on the Digital Tourism Roadmap 2030.

The virtual citizen, Marija, will bring together the infinite possibilities of artificial intelligence, incorporating them with a new immersive experience allowing everyone to access a wealth of information about Malta.

Marija is an interactive AI-powered virtual ready to help all tourists who want to learn more about Malta's history and everything happening on the island.

Although just a month old and has only just begun her learning journey, her knowledge base will grow over time, expanding her understanding of everything in malta.

Marija will also be available on a mobile application, accessible in multiple languages to enhance visitors' journey at any venue. She will be able to interact in real-time and answer any questions and will also be able to throw in a joke or two in the mix.

VisitMalta, in collaboration with Reimagine AI, created hundreds of 2D AI-generated models that were narrowed down to a single image.

This image was then brought to life in 3D to have Marija look like a typical Maltese woman, with characteristics and features associated with the Mediterranean region.

The language was also crucial in the development process. A specific lexicon system was custom-built to consider the pronunciation of Maltese words and the particularities of the vocabulary that are synonymous with a typical Maltese conversation.

Marija's neural synthesised voice, which speaks English with a Maltese accent, is based on the voice of a Maltese content creator, Dora Falzon, who recorded many hours of dialogue, and, from those recordings, an AI duplicate voice was created.

This voice now lives on independently from the original recordings and can vocalise any new information Marija needs to learn and say in the future.

"Integrating technology with Maltese tourism is the way forward in this age of acceleration. What was once known as a barren rock in the middle of the Mediterranean today is not only one of Europe's best performers in economic growth but is now climbing up the ladder to become a digital bastion on the international stage," Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said.

Reimagine.AI President David Usher said the project was a great testament to Malta’s vision and implementation of a solid national digital strategy. Marija, he said, will continue to establish Malta as a true next-generation visitor experience destination.