Malta Café Scientifique is organising an online discussion via Zoom on the topic of eating disorders on Wednesday at 7pm. The speakers will be Roxanne Mangion, Darleen Zerafa and Lucrezia Cipolla.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected not just people’s lifestyles but also their physical and mental health. Their eating habits might have changed, with most people gaining weight.

But what about people who were previously suffering from eating disorders? What effect did the partial lockdown during the pandemic have on individuals who have toxic relationships with food?

Nowadays, thanks to social media, blogs and helplines. there is more awareness on eating disorders and the devastating effects they have on people’s health. According to research, teenagers and women are more prone to these psychological disorders, with a lifetime prevalence of 3.8 per cent, compared to 1.7 per cent observed in men.

Attendance to the webinar is free. To register, visit the link below.

The event is being hosted by Spazju Kreattiv. Malta Café Scientifique is supported by the STEAM project, the University of Malta and Malta Chamber of Scientists, of which the café forms part.

For more information visit Malta Café Scientifique’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/Malta.Cafe.Scientifique and the official page: http://bit.ly/MCSCIweb.

http://bit.ly/mcs21mayregistration