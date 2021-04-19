The Malta Community of Illustrators has launched its latest online exhibition dedicated to the older generation.

Kliem ix-Xjuħ features 16 artists forming part of the above community, who present intimate portrayals of their own elderly relatives, including grandmas and grandpas.

Revisit the age-old mantra ‘respect your elders’

“We want to acknowledge their experience, honour their long lives and individual stories, and remind ourselves of the importance of their presence within our communities. In a sense, this pandemic has invited us to revisit the age-old mantra, ‘respect your elders’,” the artists write on the community’s website.

The participating artists are Ed Dingli, Moira Zahra, Zack Ritchie, Mark Scicluna, Natalie Couto, Mariam Mifsud De Giorgio, Sebastian Tanti Burlò, Marisa Attard, Naomi Gatt, Roderick Pace, Sue Flask, Marilyn Ciantar, Valentina Fyorh Attard, Pascale Abdilla, Steffi Venturi and Kathleen Flask.

The exhibition may be viewed on http://maltaillustrators.com.