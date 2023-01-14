A virtual exhibition intended to showcase Gozo’s cultural heritage has started a tour of all of the island’s towns and villages.

On D Road, which began in Xewkija this week, has been designed to promote the tangible and intangible cultural property that Gozo possesses – from artwork to archaeological sites, museums, public buildings, niches, bays and traditional crafts.

The exhibition will gradually tour all Gozitan localities between now and May.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri inaugurated the event this week, saying many people travelled from abroad to experience Gozitan cullture, and that the government’s aim was to attract such visitors all year round.

John Xuereb, who heads the ministry’s cultural directorate, said that the On D Road exhibition was created following discussions with all 14 local councils in Gozo, with all stakeholders agreeing on what items would be showcased as part of the exhibition.