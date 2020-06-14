The 16th edition of the previously called EY Annual Attractiveness Event will be open to all in a ground-breaking virtual format held over four days next October.

‘Future Realised Week’ is intended to trigger new ideas, challenge perspectives and explore different possibilities for Malta post-COVID-19.

The event is well known among private and public sector leaders, annually bringing together over 1,000 CEOs, entrepreneurs and investors to discuss foreign direct investment (FDI), business and technology.

The results of the Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among existing FDI companies in Malta, will outline current investors’ sentiments on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Malta’s strengths, weaknesses and where the country should be focusing its efforts.

The virtual format will enable a more global forum. Speakers from all over the world will provide insights and local speakers will also give their views on the challenges and opportunities being faced at both country and corporate level. Throughout the discussions, participants will assess the benefit of focusing on long-term value.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss the challenges which companies face in surviving and prospering in the short-term, particularly after the pandemic, while adopting more sustainable practices, modern technology and a people first approach.

As businesses deal with the immediate impact of COVID-19, ensuring employees are as safe and securing financial sustainability, the country needs to begin contemplating the action needed for Malta to thrive in the long term.

Ronald Attard, EY Country Managing Partner, said: “We needed to re-dimension a national event which acts as a measure for Malta’s investment attractiveness and a forum for real discussion across various sectors.”

This year’s focus will place extra emphasis on exploring the possibilities post-crisis for Malta to thrive despite its inherent insularity in a world, which is more connected remotely.

“We also want to take the opportunity to explore the benefits of pursuing sustainable and longer-term value goals. We’re proud to announce a fully virtual ‘Future Realised Week’, bringing together the greatest minds from Malta and even all over the world. Expect the typical innovative insights from our survey and speakers that past events would include but expect some surprises too.”

‘Future Realised Week’ will take place between October 20 and 23. For more information and to register, visit ey.com/en_mt/events/future-realised-malta-2020- and for any queries contact events@mt.ey.com.