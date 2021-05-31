The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority issued two recall notices on Monday morning, warning about a particular virtual reality headset and IKEA crockery.

The authority said that Oculus was recalling Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets with a serial number that contained the following first five characters 1WMVR or 1WMHH and a 0 (zero) fourth from last.

It said that the foam material within the product contained substances that could irritate the skin and eyes. More information here.



Meanwhile, IKEA was recalling its HEROISK and TALRIKA plates, bowls, and mugs shown here.

IKEA has received reports of the plates, bowls and mugs breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents.

Consumers can return the products to the retailer, who is obliged to repair or replace it.

For any queries or further information, one may contact the MCCAA on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.