The Don Bosco Oratory is currently organising a Virtual Summer Club for children. As part of the activity, every week groups of youths are visiting different parishes to film features on saints and churches in Gozo.

Recently, one of the groups visited San Lawrenz parish church and met parish priest Fr Charles Sultana.

This year, the Virtual Summer Club is also producing other features about cultural and historical locations around the island.

For nine consecutive weeks, these features and other activities are being posted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Facebook Page “The Don Bosco Virtual Summer Club 2021”.

For the second year running, this bilingual page is being followed by thousands of people not only from Gozo and Malta but also from other countries around the world.