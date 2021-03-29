Actress and TV presenter and producer Clare Agius will be taking part in a virtual storytelling and sock-puppet-making workshop for children organised by Palazzo Falson on April 5.

Agius will be reading out The Story of Ferdinand, which is the only children’s book found at the museum, followed by an animal sock-puppet-making workshop led by the museum’s hosts.

The event is being supported by the Commissioner for Children.

The workshop is being held between 10 and 11am. Pre-booking is essential. One can secure their children’s place by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com. Participants will then receive a list of materials recommended for the workshop.