Tokyo reported another large jump in virus cases on Thursday, again shattering records, as the government expanded restrictions to eight more regions just days before the Olympics ends.

Tokyo is already under a virus state of emergency but is seeing an exponential growth in cases, driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

On Thursday, the city reported 5,042 cases, up from 3,865 a week earlier, and 1,979 the week before that.

