Malta stands to lose out on an estimated €3 billion in tourist expenditure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which would send shockwaves through the entire economy, government advisers have warned.

An optimistic forecast predicts that the islands will not see tourist arrivals beginning to recover until December. But some of the advisers in the government’s novel coronavirus emergency think-tank believe the wait could be substantially longer, with the tourism drought lasting until summer of 2021.

“Tourism accounts for nearly a quarter of our economy and expenditure is €3 billion annually. Is it lost forever? No. But it will be lost for an uncertain length of time and we have to start thinking about how this will change the economy and how we will have to react to this change,” one adviser involved in consultations with the government said.

Last week, Times of Malta reported how experts had warned the government that the country’s economic growth could shrink by up to half over the next year, as the global spread of the virus brings commerce to a grinding halt.

A major source of this local shrinkage will be the sudden halt of hoards of tourist arrivals that sustain thousands of businesses on the islands.

“It’s a question of timing. Time is the fire in which we burn – if this period is sharp and short, we will emerge quite well,” he said.

“If not, then we have to start discussing a situation where our economy is quite different, where we are not reliant on tourists and depend a lot on the Maltese buyer,” he said.

The economists advising the government believe that the domestic economy will “wake up” quicker than airports will open. Pent-up local demand could kickstart consumption, they predict.

“After months of being stuck indoors, sections of the Maltese will certainly be eager to spend again, to go out to restaurants and so on. This will be the spark that gets the economy back to life,” the source said.

However, irrespective of efforts to capitalise on domestic demand for goods and services, the large hit in consumption will still have a knock-on effect on the economy.

One such example is manufacturing, which economic advisers say is among the most susceptible to dips in GDP.

To address this, the government may have to release funds in targeted aid measures to help sectors such as this to weather the transition period.

“The key to all will be the government staying in touch with the economy and with local businesses. We have never been through anything like this... past crises don’t compare so there is no guide for this,” the adviser said.

Impact on unemployment figures

Economists advising the government are split on the impact COVID-19 will have on unemployment, with worst-case scenarios estimating up to one in five in the private sector workers could be out of a job.

Times of Malta is informed that one economist advising the government has warned that as many as 50,000 people could be registering for unemployment benefits within the next year.

However, other advisers believe this figure is “inflated” and does not take into account the impact the aid measures planned for the coming weeks and months, will have.

“While there are projections, based on past data, that put our medium- to long-term unemployment at around 40,000 to 50,000, these are doomsday figures and do not take into account various factors,” one member of the government’s COVID-19 economic advisory group said.

The more conservative figure for unemployment, he added, was below 20,000. And while this was still a substantial number, it would have to be seen in the wider context of social and economic measures that will be rolled out.