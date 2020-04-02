Recovering alcoholics and drug addicts are facing an even tougher battle because of the novel coronavirus prevention measures, counsellors who work with them say.

Many support organisations have been forced to close their doors to new patients, cancel face-to-face Alcoholic Anonymous meetings and delay social housing for recovering addicts.

One of those is the NGO Caritas, which has been operating for 35 years.

“A time like this can force many addicts to feel stuck,” said its director, Anthony Gatt.

“If a person has made the big decision to try and rehabilitate and suddenly the support network is no longer available, it can be very difficult for them.

“Similarly, those who are nearing the end of rehabilitation and waiting to get into a new place of residence are also now waiting, as this phase of the process has also been put on hold.”

He said Caritas has had to make the difficult decision in order to protect its 55 full and part-time staff, as well as numerous volunteers. It has also had to safeguard patients already in its care at its various facilities around the islands.

Last year, Caritas helped around 700 recovering from addiction. 150 required residential rehabilitation.

It is worried that not being able to physically open the doors of its Floriana office will put new cases off.

“The service we offer at this location is not just about holding meetings for addicts. It’s a safe space where people, who often have no other place to go, can have a cup of coffee and a chat and use our kitchenette facilities,” Gatt said.

“And patients are definitely missing it. We had one man who phoned us while he was standing outside the office, because he wanted to come and feel close to his safe place.”

But like most people, Caritas is learning to adapt.

“We’ve been able to keep in contact and hold meetings with our patients using phones. Our staff and volunteers have been taking more calls than usual and keeping the lines of communication open where they can.”

But face-to-face time is crucial, especially for a new patient who needs to build a bond and trust with a counsellor.

Gatt says he’s also concerned about a spike in homelessness, as some addicts could be rejected from their homes with families forced to spend more time together in self-isolation, leading to friction.

The measures may also have a ripple effect when it comes to the number of overdoses.

“We’re worried that users, who might be concerned about their supply chain drying up, might stockpile drugs and accidentally overdose,” continues Gatt.

Overuse by addicts is also something which concerns Manuel Mangani, who works for alcoholic volunteer group Amethyst Malta.

“It can go one of two ways. Self-isolation can help those dependent on alcohol stay away from temptation, but for others it can lead to stockpiling because they are afraid they might be cut off,” he said.

“Think of how people are buying extra toilet paper because they are afraid it will run out. This is how some alcoholics will feel.”