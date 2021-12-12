The three most important races during yesterday’s 44th meeting of the season were class Premier races on a long distance of 2640m. These races were won by Virus, Joe Hoo Lee and Juvels Boy. Sunday’s programme consisted of nine races all for trotters.

Under the guidance of Michael Ellul, French favourite Virus gained its second win in a row in the first class Premier race after increasing its pace in the final metres.

Virus triumphed by a length from Baladin Du Reynard (Kurt Saliba). Castle Rose, driven for the first time by Noel Baldacchino ended in third place from Bastingage (Herman McKay).

